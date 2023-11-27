Truss & Twine To Undergo A Full “Winter Wonderland” Transformation

Truss & Twine To Undergo A Full “Winter Wonderland” Transformation

Pristine Villarreal

PALM SPRINGS, CA – It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas,… in the Desert! Beloved holiday cocktail pop-up, Miracle, is taking over modern Palm Springs bar, Truss & Twine. This holiday season from November 20th through December 31st. If you’re unfamiliar with Miracle, the pop-up experience completely transforms bars across the country into Winter Wonderlands with holiday decor covering every inch of the space. Along with festive (and photographable!) food and drink specials.

