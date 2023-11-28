Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to Run on Modified Schedule Dec. 23-Jan. 7

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will operate on a modified schedule for the holidays starting just before Christmas and continuing through the new year, officials announced Tuesday.

From Dec. 23 to Jan. 7, the first tram up will be at 8 a.m. and the last tram down will be at 9:30 p.m., according to Tramway public relations manager Madison Morgan. Tram cars depart at least every 30 minutes.

In addition to the modified schedule, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas and New Year days, visitors will have an opportunity to “Ride ‘n’ Dine” with tickets that include Tram admission and dinner at Pines Cafe, Morgan said. On those same days starting at 11 a.m., Peaks Restaurant will serve special holiday dining menus.

Visitors can also expect holiday festivities such as a tree-lighting event, events with Santa Claus and choir performances throughout December.

More information about events at the tramway can be found a pstramway.com.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.