El Paseo First Friday Celebration

PALM DESERT, CA – Van Zaig Gallery, a new fine art destination in Palm Desert, is excited to announce their opening event on Friday, December 1 from 4 – 7pm at their new location on El Paseo. The event will take place in conjunction with the monthly First Friday El Paseo Artwalk Celebration.

Van Zaig Gallery’s mission is to celebrate the contemporary art of female artists while leveraging the power of that art to provide visibility and resources to women and children refugees worldwide. To achieve this goal, Van Zaig Gallery is proud to partner with Women for Women International, an international organization who have created a global community that invests in women survivors of war and conflict. Van Zaig Gallery will be donating a portion of all sales to support this essential cause.

The opening event will feature works from owner and Coachella Valley-based artist, Susan Van Zaig, whose “Humanity Series” merges her unique use of color, geometry, and abstraction with representations of the women and children she wishes to support. Parking is free, and there is a courtesy cart available for rides all along the avenue.

For more information visit www.vanzaig.gallery.