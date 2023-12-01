Opening Reception For Renowned Contemporary Photographic Artist L.A. Marler

December 1st marks the opening reception for contemporary photographic artist L.A. Marler. Her acclaimed photo pop art, which integrate history, education, and entertainment, is now on view at the Rancho Mirage Library. This is the third time for Marler to exhibit art at the Rancho Mirage Library. Her first was durign the inaugural writer’s festival in 2014, at which time the library acquired her “Word” art. The exhibit will be on display through February and the 10th annual Writer’s Festival.