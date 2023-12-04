Toy Drive to Benefit The Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs

The Saguaro Hotel has kicked off a toy drive to benefit The Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs.

Unwrapped toy donations can be brought to the front desk at the Saguaro any time of day now through December 11. Toys will be placed under a lit and decorated Saguaro tree in the hotel lobby.

Anyone bringing their donation to the Saguaro Hotel in Palm Springs before December 11 will receive an El Jefe VIP card, which allows patrons of the Saguaro’s El Jefe restaurant to receive a 15% discount any time they show the card when dining at El Jefe.

In addition to being the beneficiary of the toy drive, the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs is seeking contributions from the community to help the club reach its goal of raising $5,000 to take a group of teens to Disneyland in December. The trip is the ultimate reward for kids who have earned the most points for attending club programs and activities. Teen center members have been working towards earning a spot on this Disneyland field trip since the beginning of August, and it will be their first opportunity to have ever experienced ‘The Happiest Place on Earth.’

For more information on the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs and all that it offers, go to https://www.bgcps.org/.