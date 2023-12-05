NBC Palm Springs and American Red Cross Team Up For Day Of Giving On December 7

PALM SPRINGS, CA – NBC Palm Springs and the American Red Cross Coachella Valley Chapter are teaming up to celebrate a ‘Day Of Giving’ on Thursday, December 7 to help families impacted by disasters large and small.

In times of crisis, communities across Coachella Valley come together to support one another. This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of Red Cross and exemplified by local volunteers and donors.

From 6am to 7pm on Thursday, December 7, the Red Cross of Riverside County will be collecting financial donations with NBC Palm Springs at 72920 Park View Drive to help ensure that our have food, shelter, and comfort in their time of need.

For more information, visit www.redcross.org.