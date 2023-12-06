American Express unveils early player commitments for 2024

The 2024 American Express is still weeks away but some of the world’s best golfers will be right here in the Coachella Valley once again.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was among those to commit early in returning for the annual PGA TOUR tournament. Some fan favorites including Tony Finau, one of the only successful Polynesian golfers on tour and three-time TOUR Champion Tom Kim also confirmed the intention to return to La Quinta to play both La Quinta Country Club and PGA West.

Two golfers with Southern Californian ties were also in the bunch of early commitments, UCLA alum Patrick Cantlay and San Diego Native Xander Schauffele.

Executive Tournament Director Pat McCabe was joined by Senior Vice President of Tournament Business Affairs with the PGA TOUR as they both expressed excitement for the one of a kind golf tournament. But he added, the field also includes local ties right here to our Valley with La Quinta High graduate Tom Whitney.

“One story I’m very excited about was Tom Whitney,” says McCabe. “Air Force veteran, served his country and is now playing full time on the PGA Tour. This is will be not his first start, but it’s his first fully exempt season on the PGA Tour. But yeah, you see stories like that all the time.

McCabe anticipates another stacked player field from talent at all levels.

“You’ve got the stars but also the core field is strong and and they should put on a heck of a show in a few weeks.”