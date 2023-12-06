Seattle Kraken Recall defenseman Ryker Evans

Talialaina Letoi

Coachella Valley Firebirds Defenseman Ryker Evans gets his first call up to the National Hockey League after an explosive rookie season. Tuesday, the second year blue liner was recalled to the Seattle Kraken.

The 21-year-old has netted two goals and six assists for the Firebirds.

The Kraken are looking to bounce back from a five game losing streak. They face the New Jersey Devils Friday, puck drop set for 7:30pm.

