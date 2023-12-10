Todd Haynes and Screenwriter Samy Burch on Creating the Domestic Drama “May December”

I have been a Todd Haynes fan since 1991’s “Poison.” I eagerly await the release of his new movies. And his upcoming film “May December” belongs as one of his best. Loosely inspired by the Mary Kay Letourneau case that gripped the nation, Julianne Moore (Gracie Atherton-Yoo) plays the older woman who falls in love with a much younger boy Joe Yoo played by Charles Melton. Natalie Portman plays Elizabeth Berry, an actress doing research for the upcoming film version of the scandal.

From first-time screenwriter Samy Burch, “May December” is funny, sad, and heartfelt with complex characters that will stay with you long after you’ve left the cinema. “May December” should be on your must-see list.

I spent some time with both Haynes and Burch to talk about the making of “May December” which is now available to stream on Netflix.

See our interview below. For our complete look at “May December,” click here.