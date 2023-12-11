Palm Springs Animal Shelter And NBC Palm Springs Team Up For Holiday “Tail-A-Thon”

NBC Palm Springs and The Palm Springs Animal Shelter are teaming up for a holiday telethon, or, “Tail-A-Thon” (see what we did there?)

It’s happening this coming Thursday, December 14th from 4 to 7pm. The telethon will raise much-needed money to fund shelter operations.

So join us this Thursday! Tim, Olivia and Chloe will all be out there encouraging people to light up the phone lines.

Be sure to tune into our evening newscasts as we’ll be broadcasting live from the shelter, bringing you updates on the fundraising.