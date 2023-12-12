DAP Health Opens Third Free Sexual Wellness Clinic

DAP Health Opens Third Free Sexual Wellness Clinic

Pristine Villarreal

PALM SPRINGS, CA – On December 12th, DAP health officially opens its doors to its third free sexual wellness clinic.

Joining existing clinics in Palm Springs and Indio, the latest facility, headquartered at Stonewall Medical Center in Cathedral City, will emphasize services for women and members of the LGBTQ+ community, including those seeking gender-affirming navigation and care.

Thanks to the nonprofits absorbtion of the Borrego Health System almost six months ago, it’s capacity to provide sexual health services to women and to LGBTQ+ people (including those seeking gender-affirming navigation and care) has vastly increased.

 

