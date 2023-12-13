Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Month Program Kicks Off 9th Recognition Event

Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Month Program Kicks Off 9th Recognition Event

Pristine Villarreal

INDIO, CA – The Riverside County Office of Education honored 18 seniors from desert-area high schools for their character, integrity and commitment to education.

Before they graduate to pursue their college and career dreams, the seniors in the class of 2024 from desert-area high schools will be recognized at the first of mutiple Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Month events.

Student of the Month honorees embody character, integrity, a passion for learning, active involvement in school life, sports, and community service, and have displayed remarkable resilience in the face of life’s challenges while maintaining a commitment to education.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo