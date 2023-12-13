Surf Club Making Waves in The Desert

The Palm Springs Surf Club opens its doors January 1st, ushering a new era of desert surfing.

The 21-acre club situated near Downtown Palm Springs, will introduce cutting-edge wave pools, a lazy river, waterslide attractions, and more.

The attraction has received some pushback by those concerned about water use in the desert.

Creators of the park argue the Club would use less water annually than some local resorts and golf courses.

Required assessments shows local water agency reports show the area has enough water supply on hand for at least the next 20 years.

For more information on the Palm Springs Surf Club, visit https://palmspringssurfclub.com/.