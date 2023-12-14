Zachary Levi, Director Sam Fell on Making “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”

After 23 long years, we finally get the sequel to “Chicken Run.” Called “Dawn of the Nugget,” Zachary Levi now voices Rocky (previously voiced by Mel Gibson) who is now married to Ginger (Thandiwe Newton) and must take care of their daughter Molly (Bella Ramsey). But a new danger is in the horizon, the industrial kind.

From director Sam Fell (“ParaNorman”), the film pays homage to the original while moving the narrative forward to the new generation.

I spent some time with both Levi and Fell to talk about the sequel and the magic of Aardman Animations.

See our interview below. For our complete look at the “Chicken Run” sequel, click here.

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” is now out on Netflix.