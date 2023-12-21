Luke Wilson Talks to Manny The Movie Guy on Voicing Batman in “Merry Little Batman”

I quite enjoyed Amazon Prime Video’s “Merry Little Batman.” Young kids will enjoy the frenetic action while grown-ups will lol at the well-timed jokes. Luke Wilson, who plays the Stargirl’s dad in “DC’s Stargirl,” is our caped crusader here, he’s now a dad, taking care of his son Damin (Yonas Kibreab). Batman has gotten rid of the villains in Gotham City or has he?

I spent some time with Luke Wilson to talk about his interest in voicing the Batman, the film’s message, and what he wishes for the holidays.

“Merry Little Batman” is now out on Amazon Prime Video.

Take a look at our interview below. For our complete look at “Merry Little Batman,” click here.