Neighbors Catch Porch Pirate On Camera Stealing Package

PALM SPRINGS, CA – Porch pirates across the nation and right here at home, seem to be getting bolder.

One local resident posted this video to social media, showing a person coming up to their front doorstep on Murray Canyon Drive.

She takes the package just outside, and leaves two empty boxes out in its place.

If you’ve seen this person around, they are asking that you contact the Palm Springs police immediately.

Police also remind residents to track shipping for items and remember to bring packages in quickly after they arrive.