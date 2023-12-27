Coachella Valley seeing more visitors during holidays

With warm weather in the winter, golf courses galore, and all kinds of attractions, more people are visiting the Coachella Valley during the holiday season.

“We did have an increased visitation last December and we expect that to increase this year,” said Colleen Pace, chief marketing officer with Visit Greater Palm Springs, a marketing organization that promotes our desert to the world.

Pace says more people are exploring our desert oasis during the holidays and she has the numbers to prove it.

“We saw an increase in occupancy for the hotel occupancy,” she said. “From last year we saw an increase of a little over 1 percent which I know doesn’t sound like a lot, but it is.

“We’re seeing more flights coming into the destination,” Pace added. “December is up 36 percent to 2019 numbers.”

When the sun goes down and the festive decorations light up, it’s clear to see why out of town travelers are flocking to the desert.

“I just personally love being by the pool and being warm,’ said a visitor. “We’re from Oregon so it’s freezing cold there.”

There’s a line forming outside Truss & Twine before it opens as customers look to experience a new pop Christmas-themed bar called Miracle.

“I love seeing people around town and having a good time and supporting Palm Springs because it’s such a lovely place,” said another visitor.

Inside this Palm Springs establishment, staff is prepping for the night looking to cash in on customers visiting from outside of the area.

“Tons of business coming in,” said manager Brandon Glass. “We’ve basically been doubling every night from our numbers the previous year.”

Glass says the tourism industry is booming at his bar this year and creating holiday haven for those visiting our desert.

“People want a holiday getaway,” he said. “They want to feel that magic, that nostalgia.”

This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.