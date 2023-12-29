New Faces, Same Goals: Lady Knights Wrestling hit mat with purpose

Shadow Hills Girls Wrestling is working to dominate league once more. Behind head coach Jody Davis, it’s more than possible. Coach Davis has been in the Coachella Valley where the sport of girls wrestling has grown from an idea to a reality. But regardless, every year the goal remains the same, to compete.

“We got new faces, a lot of young faces and we feel really good. They came together as a team and they all have the same goals in mind and that helps out,” says Coach Davis.

Coach Davis has also been there for many girls where wrestling started out as a hobby and has quickly turned into their entire life.

Kaylin Montano, enters her senior season and has already made history at Shadow Hills, becoming the first Lady Knight to become a state wrestling finalist.

“I’m ready to go after it. Give it on my own 110%,” says Montano. “It’s just the heart and determination, we all strive to make this a better place and better team.”



Montano believes more barriers can be run down and the sky is the limit not just for her but for the entire team. Isabel Navarro feels the same way from the top to bottom of the roster.

“I fee confident, we got some hammers for freshmen. They’re coming in strong and I feel like it’s gonna be a good season,” says Navarro. I think it’s all the heart we have. You know, the new girls come in and I think it’s because they look up to the older girls and they try to keep the legacy going.”

Outside of winning, it’s the progression of the program and girls wrestling as more young athletes hit the mat year after year.

“The thing to me is I know whether it’s La Quinta, Palm Desert, Palm Springs — Cathedral City’s up and coming this year, but when we go to the tournament, the valley is going to do well and that is what is most impressive to me,” says Coach Davis,

“Of course we compete against each other in league, but when it comes to the Valley competing outside of the valley, they know what we bring and that’s the coolest thing.”