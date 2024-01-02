2024 Youth Town Hall Enrichment Program

The Desert Town Hall featured speakers are offering an opportunity to desert high school students the chance to meet them and participate in one of this season’s programs.

Over 600 desert area high school students get to attend a reception where they are treated to dinner and dessert. The featured speaker first meets with students before their presentation on the main stage.

This is a once in a lifetime experience for 150 students at each of the four programs.

Students are encouraged to contact their principal for more information on how to attend one of these exciting Youth Town Hall evenings. This enrichment program is presented each year at no cost to students, thanks to the generosity of sponsors and patrons.