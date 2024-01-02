Danny DeVito Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About “Migration”

Danny DeVito voices the role of Uncle Dan in the new Universal/Illumination animated film “Migration.” He is part of the Mallard family headed by Mack Mallard (Kumail Nanjani), his wife Pam Mallard (Elizabeth Banks), their son Dax Mallard (Caspar Jennings), and their lovable daughter Gwen Mallard (Tresi Gazal). The migration-averse Mack soon decides to take his family to a once-in-a-lifetime adventure – migrating to Jamaica.

I spent some time with the legendary DeVito to talk about his interest in joining the cast, the dynamics of the Mallard family, where he would want to migrate to, and what he hopes for viewers to get after watching the film.

“Migration” arrived in theaters Christmas weekend.

