Judge Temporarily Halts ‘Forever Marilyn” Statue Dispute

PALM SPRINGS, CA – A Riverside County judge has temporarily halted the “Forever Marilyn” statue dispute in Palm Springs, pending a decision on a permanent street closure.

The city-approved closure, which expires next year, faces a lawsuit from the committee to relocate Marilyn alleging improper approval.

The judge has paused proceedings until the closure application is resolved.