Golden Globes 2024: See Full List of Winners and Nominees

The Golden Globe was looking for redemption with the long-running award show moving to CBS after being with NBC since 1996. And after many internal and external changes, the award show must go on with comedian Jokoy serving as the host of the evening held at its usual the Beverly Hilton.

The night belonged to Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” winning director, actor for Cillian Murphy, supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr., and original score.

“Poor Things” took home the Best Picture Comedy, Musical award with Emma Stone winning the Best Actress trophy also in the Comedy/Musical category.

In the Television category, the favorites were FX’s “The Bear” and Netflix’s “Beef” with the former winning Best Comedy/Musical Series and Actor (Comedy/Series) for Jeremy Allen White and Actress (Comedy/Series) for Ayo Edebiri. “Beef” wins Best Limited Series with Steven Youn and Ali Wong taking home the Best Actor (Limited Series) and Actress (Limited Series) respectively.

HBO’s “Succession” was the big winner in the Drama category, winning Best Drama with Sarah Snook taking home the Best Actress, Drama trophy.

Here’s the complete list of winners (highlighted) and nominees of the 81st Golden Globe Awards:

FILM

BEST DRAMA

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer” — WINNER

“Past Lives”

“The Zone of Interest”

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“Air”

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“May December”

“Poor Things” — WINNER

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” — WINNER

Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” — WINNER

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Sandra Huller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Greta Lee, “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Nicolas Cage, “Dream Scenario”

Timothee Chalamet, “Wonka”

Matt Damon, “Air”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers” — WINNER

Joaquin Phoenix, “Beau is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman, “May December”

Alma Poysti, “Fallen Leaves”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things” — WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” — WINNER

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Julianne Moore, “May December”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” — WINNER

BEST DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” — WINNER

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“The Boy and the Heron” — WINNER

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Suzume”

“Wish”

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM

“Anatomy of a Fall” — WINNER

“Fallen Leaves”

“Io Capitano”

“Past Lives”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Zone of Interest”

BEST SCREENPLAY

“Barbie”

“Poor Things”

“Oppenheimer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Past Lives”

“Anatomy of a Fall” — WINNER

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Poor Things”

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Oppenheimer” — WINNER

“The Zone of Interest”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“What Was I Made For?,” “Barbie” — WINNER

“I’m Just Ken,” “Barbie”

“Dance the Night,” “Barbie

“Road to Freedom,” “Rustin”

“Addicted to Romance,” “She Came to Me”

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

“Barbie” — WINNER

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”

“Oppenheimer”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Succession” — WINNER

“The Last of Us”

“The Crown”

“The Morning Show”

“The Diplomat”

“1923”

BEST COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

“The Bear” — WINNER

“Ted Lasso”

“Abbott Elementary”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Jury Duty”

“Barry”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” — WINNER

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Helen Mirren, “1923”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession” — WINNER

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Emma Stone, “The Curse”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” — WINNER

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” — WINNER

Abby Elliott, “The Bear”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY/MUSICAL

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” — WINNER

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY/MUSICAL

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” — WINNER

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

BEST LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

“Beef” — WINNER

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Fargo”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Clafin, “Daisy Jones and The Six”

Steven Yeun, “Beef” — WINNER

Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Brie Larson, “Lessons In Chemistry”

Ali Wong, “Beef” — WINNER

Elizabeth Olsen, “Love & Death”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones and The Six”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN STAND-UP COMEDY ON TELEVISION

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon — WINNER

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Trevor Noah: Where Was I