SoCal Weather Briefing Monday January 8, 2024

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up!

Temperatures in the Coachella Valley will be on the cool-side today, but especially tonight into Tuesday morning.

With Valley lows bottoming-out in the upper-20s/30s, a Frost Advisory has been posted Tuesday morning between 1a through 9a.

Valley highs remain in the 60s all week long.