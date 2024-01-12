Charles Melton Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About His Breakthrough “May December” Role

I had a great time talking to Charles Melton about his role in Todd Haynes’ drama “May December.” You can feel the actor’s passion as he talks about working with the greats Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, being directed by Todd Haynes, or the script by Samy Burch. His role of Joe has been getting noticed by various critics awards and called his performance one of the year’s best.

Take a look at my interview with Charles Melton for Netflix’s “May December.” For our complete look at “May December,” click here.

Melton is also one of the nominees of the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards of which I’m a proud voting member. Click here to see the rest of the nominees.