Palm Springs Surf Club’s Wave Pool Closes, Days After Opening

Lots of excitement had built up for the highly anticipated Palm Springs Surf Club.

It’s the first of its kind here in the Coachella Valley.

However, less than two weeks after opening its doors, the iconic wave pool is reportedly being shut down, indefinitely.

With the Palm Springs Surf Club gaining national attention, many locals are wondering what’s next.

The club is packed with several attractions, a wave pool, a heated lazy river and centered pool, and water slides to come in the near future.

It’s no shocker it grabs the attention of many, but a recent report by the Beach Grit Website says, the Palm Springs Surf Club is facing difficulties, and had closed its doors.

In an article published just under a day ago, they say in part “The Palm Springs Surf Club, a facility patronised and feted by the world’s best surfers, had been shuttered indefinitely because of ‘technical challenges.’”

However, those with the Palm Springs Surf Club say that’s not the case.

So, I went to the club today and saw firsthand that the location remains open, with residents dining at the club’s restaurant, Amala.

Some workers at the club I spoke with tell me everything is open, the lazy river, the surrounding pools, the Amala restaurant. That’s all open.

It’s just the main attraction, the wave pool that is closed.

I asked the Palm Springs Surf Club when the wave pool might reopen to the public and they responded saying in part “We don’t have a timeframe yet to reopen the wave pool.”

Now, the Beach Grit article attributed the closure to technical problems resulting from a lightning strike, but when I spoke with the Palm Springs Surf Club today, they said they could not confirm that.

We should note, we did check with our meteorologist Jerry Steffen, who did some research and says there have been no lightning strikes in Palm Springs since the beginning of the year.

There is no news as to when the main attraction, the wave pool might reopen.