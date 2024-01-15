Eisenhower Health Expands Cardiovascular Institute

Eisenhower health broke ground this afternoon with plans to expand cardiovascular care.

It’s all part of their Passion for Excellence Campaign.

Just last year alone, the hospital saw over 170,000 patients in their Cardiovascular Institute.

Medical experts told me as they continue to see more and more patients, expansion was necessary.

“The center will help to expand our facilities to expand our ability to give cardiovascular care to this growing Coachella Valley community.” says Dr. Philip Patel, the president of Desert Cardiology.

The 259,000,000 dollar campaign will help Eisenhower Health fund a number of major projects within the hospital, one being, the new Washington Family Center, which includes a brand new cardiovascular outpatient clinic building, an inpatient building, specialty clinics, an inpatient pharmacy, and more.

Medical experts I spoke to say, with a growing number of patients, this expansion was something they were hoping for, “It comes at a cost, we have literally hit the physical constraints of this physical plant that we have no more room to grow… and unless we had this expansion we were stuck.” Patel adds.

The project is set to be completed in about three years and will offer a number of different services.

“The cardiac institute building will have offices for cardiologists and for cardiothoracic surgeons, and one whole floor will be exclusive cardiac testing, so a full service clinic building.” Martin Massiello says, the President and CEO of Eisenhower Health.

Along with a new cardiovascular institute, the campaign will also help fund a new memory care center and a child care center.

These new facilities will help focus on mental health and providing child care for all those that need it.

“I think it’ll be great for our employees, our doctors, our residents, to have a place to bring their children that’s close to work while they’re here and so this has been something of a dream for me for many years and I’m really glad it’s coming to fruition.” Massiello adds.

The goal for Eisenhower Health after the expansion, is to help provide services for more neighbors both here in the Coachella Valley and in the surrounding areas.