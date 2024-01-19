College of the Desert Radio Program Nominated for National Award

A radio program here in the desert is getting national attention.

College of the Desert Roadrunner Radio program has been nominated for four national broadcasting awards from the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System.

This is the seventh time the radio station has been nominated since 2013, bringing home trophy almost every year.

The staff at College of the Desert hope that this award-winning program continues to set the standard as they are set to move to a new state-of-the-art media center in Palm Springs in the near future.

Congratulations to all the student and Roadrunner Radio for the nomination this award season!