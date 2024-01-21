Amateur Nick Dunlap wins 2024 American Express

History is made at the 2024 American Express as a 20-year-old amateur comes out on top named Nick Dunlap. The University of Alabama sophomore managed to get up and down for par to finish 29-under and win his first ever TOUR event. This makes him the first amateur to do so since 1991 when Phil Mickelson won the Northern Trust Telecom Open.

After Saturday’s round, Dunlap called pressure a ‘privilege,’ and when it came down to the final hole on Sunday only six feet separated Dunlap and history.

“It’s a really, really cool spot to be in, and I won’t take that for granted,” says Dunlap. “To play in this event as an amateur and just for Mr. McCabe and American Express to believe in me enough to give me a chance.”

Due to his amateur status, Dunlap will not earn the $1.5 million in prize money or FedEx Cup points but he can now call himself a TOUR Champion.

With a victory at PGA West, Dunlap is now eligible to accept PGA TOUR membership at any time during the 2024 season. If he

While Dunlap has yet to commit to turning professional, he is committed to competing in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines from January 24th to 27th.