LGBTQ Center Is Hosting Annual “Info-A-Go-Go”

The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert is hosting its 7th annual “Info-A-Go-Go”.

The event showcases diverse LGBTQ+ groups and activities in the Coachella Valley, promoting community connections.

The event happens January 25, from 3-6pm at Margaritaville Resort in Palm Springs.

For more information visit www.thecentercv.org.