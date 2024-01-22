SoCal Weather Briefing Monday January 22, 2024

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up!

A wet Pacific system will bring lots of precipitation to SoCal today. Because of possible mountain run-off and street flooding, a Flood Watch has been posted for much of SoCal including the Coachella Valley through this evening.

The Valley will begin with scattered showers later this morning followed by moderate rain during the early-afternoon hours, tapering-off in the early-evening hours.