4th Annual “Pinot Noir” Festival Returns

The 4th annual Palm Springs Pinot Noir Festival “Passion 4 Pinot”, is fast approaching.

The event happens on February 3rd, and takes place at the Westin in Rancho Mirage.

It is the largest Southern California pinot noir tasting event featuring 80 wineries and over 225 wines.

And officials with the festival call the Coachella Valley the perfect spot for success.