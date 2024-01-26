30th Annual Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards

Over the next nine weeks, outstanding community members of the Coachella Valley will be introduced every Thursday here at NBC Palm Springs.

It all leads up to the 30th Annual Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards presented by Desert Care Network celebrating DAP Health 40th Anniversary.

This year’s event not only pays tribute to DAP Health’s long legacy of protecting and expanding health care access for the most vulnerable among us, but it will recognize nine honorees who represent every community member who has helped fulfill DAP Health’s mission since it was founded as Desert Aids Project by Palm Springs volunteers in 1984.