SoCal Weather Briefing Wednesday, January 31 2024

Pristine Villarreal

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up!
A jet-stream powered atmospheric river of moisture will be directed over the Southwest Thursday ushering in heavy showers, thunderstorms, mountain snow, gusty winds and chilly temperatures.
A Flood Watch for a large area of SoCal including the Coachella Valley along with a Winter Storm Warning for area mountains above 6000-feet have both been posted.
Best shot off seeing Valley rain will be Thursday between late-morning and the afternoon hours then tapering-off in the evening.

