Rancho Mirage Writers Festival celebrating 10 years

The Rancho Mirage Writers Festival is celebrating 10 years of a love of literature.

Founded by Jamie Kabler in 2014, this event has been described as “Coachella for the brain.”

“Writing is a calling,” said author James McBride. “You do it because you can’t not do it.”

During its decade in our desert, this festival has hosted a pride of literary lions, bringing in award-winning authors, intellectuals, and cultural icons for in-depth panel discussions.

“I’ve never met an audience that is quite as high quality as the audience that you have here,” said journalist Bret Stephens.

Each year, this event transforms the rancho mirage library and observatory into a safe space of storytelling for audiences to explore the written word.

Lectures were led by politicians, Pulitzer Prize winners and high-ranking military officials.

The Rancho Mirage Writers Festival runs through Friday, with readers and writers excited to continue celebrating the next chapters of their love of literature.

This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.