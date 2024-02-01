Splash House in Palm Springs Announces 2024 Dates

Splash House has announced the dates for its 2024 edition, set to return to the poolside locales of The Renaissance, Margartiaville, and Saguaro Hotels on August 9-11 and August 16-18.

The event is returning for its famed double August weekender, a back-to-back session that’s a celebration by devotees of Splash House and newcomers alike.

Splash House remains a reflection of the natural and cultural allure of Palm Springs, guiding attendees from its mid-century modern inspired stages, to off-site experiences around Palm Springs like Drag Brunch, Tequila Tasting, and Flea Markets, onwards to iconic after-hours soiree at the infamous Palm Springs Air Museum.

Check out all pass types, hotel package options, and other information at www.splashhouse.com.