Actor Carl Weathers Dead at 76

His manager, Matt Luber, said Weathers “died peacefully at home” on Thursday.

When Weathers auditioned fo the role in “Rocky”, he was a former pro football player who had never boxed before.

In addition to his role in the Oscar-winning film, he also appeared in dozens of movie and TV shows including “Predator” and “The Mandalorian”.

Weathers was 76.