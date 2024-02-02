The Rancho Mirage Festival Continued Into Day 2

The Rancho Mirage Writer’s Festival continued yesterday, bringing in dozen’s of award winning authors right here to our desert.

While Pultizer Prize winners led panel discussions to local artists connected and formed a friendship, photo-based mixed media artist L.A. Marler, whose work is being exhibited at the Rancho Mirage Library, reached out to writer Elizabeth Cobbs, the author of Fearless Women about feminist patriots from Abigail Adams to Beyonce.

The Rancho Mirage Writer’s Festival is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this year and runs through Friday.

For more information visit www.rmwritersfest.org.