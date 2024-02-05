SoCal Weather Briefing Monday February 5, 2024

SoCal Weather Briefing Monday February 5, 2024

Pristine Villarreal

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up!
Although those crazy rain totals will continue to accumulate to our West, the Coachella Valley will experience on-and-off showers through tomorrow.
The heaviest rain totals will occur on the very West end of the Valley this afternoon while more widespread on-and-off showers will fall on Tuesday. Because of mountain runoff and possible street flooding, a Flood Watch has been posted for the Valley through tomorrow.
The snow-level will decrease from 8000-feet this morning to around 5000-feet Tuesday evening. The Tram is expected to receive well over a foot of new snow by Wednesday morning.
Here’s a look at a few different forecast models mapping-out when we will see rain and how much we may see.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo