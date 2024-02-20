Modernism Week Student Projects Displayed At Palm Springs Art Museum Exhibition

In a tribute to Palm Springs Art Museum’s exhibition of Albert Frey, students showed off their incredibly work at their gymnasium for visitors this afternoon.

Alongside these models were paintings depicting Frey’s designs created by the seventh grade class.

The school’s Modernism projects were all made possible from in-class instruction and workshops from the Palm Springs Modern Committee’s Education Committee.

Brad Dunning, curator of the Museum’s Albert Frey exhibition, provided special instructions for students focused on Frey’s important work, especially in Palm Springs.