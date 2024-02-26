Desert Brew: Beanless coffee company breaking new grounds in the Coachella Valley

There’s a big buzz brewing around Atomo Coffee for making coffee products without actually using any coffee beans.

“It really kind of blows people’s minds when they try our coffee because they are confused,” said Andy Kleitsch, CEO of Atomo Coffee. “This tastes like coffee. How is this possible?”

Kleitsch says this Seattle-based startup is a new upcycling center in Thermal, Ca and turning disregarded date pits from the Coachella Valley into coffee that can be consumed around the world.

“It’s the first coffee that’s ever been grown in the desert,” he said. “It’s something that’s been thrown away for years and years. And we finally said, “We have to do something with this waste”. And so really giving this ingredient another life is something that we’re really proud of.”

Kleitsch says Atomo’s Thermal location has generated 10 jobs in our desert and expects that number to grow along with this brand.

He adds, Atomo’s coffee-making process has a much more positive impact on our planet than traditional coffee production.

“If you drink two cups of coffee a day, it takes about 20 coffee trees to support your habit,” Kleitsch said. “And as coffee has to move around the world, that is quite an impact on deforestation.”

Atomo’s products will be available at the end of March, when local coffee drinkers can taste what this big buzz is all about.

This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.