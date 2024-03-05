2024 Galleri Classic set for another stacked field of talent

Big names on the PGA Tour Champions Tour have already confirmed they’re making their way back to the Coachella Valley for the second annual Galleri Classic at Mission Hills Country Club.

Past World No. 1-ranked golfers Vijay Singh, David Duval, and Tom Lehman join Retief Goosen as the latest commitments. The field will also include last year’s champion David Toms, who was the first to lift up the trophy at the inaugural event last year. He’ll look to go back to back this year but says overall it was a well run event.

“I mean as defending champion, you’re always excited to come back and have expectations of doing well again,” says Toms. “It’s a great golf course, usually beautiful weather. The tournament was very well-organized with the build up and fan support and everything about it. Just made it seem like a very important event.”

The brains behind event, tournament director Michelle Delancy says the tournament is trending in the right direction.

“We are excited to continue to watch this field grow. We had a really great field in year one and you know, there’s a few more guys that have turned 50 or that weren’t available to play last year that will be here this year,” says Delancy. “We have 16 Major champions and seven Hall of Fame members and that list will continue to grow over the new couple of weeks.”

The Galleri Classic returns to the Coachella Valley March 25th-31st. For more information and ticket options are available online at www.TheGalleriClassic.com