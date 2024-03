World No. 1 Pickleball Player Surprises Kids Today

FILA-sponsored athlete and current pickleball world No. 1 player, Anna Leigh Waters, surprised Gerald Ford Elementary School’s 5th grade class today.

The experience included Q&A demo, and clinic, entertaining nearly 100 students.

FILA generously provides T-shirts for all attendees, while Paddletek donates 50 paddles, and Franklin Sports contributed 100 pickleballs.