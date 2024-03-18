Winston Churchill – Making Art, Making History at the Heather James Gallery

The show features ten rare paintings by Winston Churchill.
The pieces come from the largest private collection of Churchill’s paintings outside of the United Kingdom.
This exhibition is the first time these paintings have been seen publicly.
Pristine Villarreal
