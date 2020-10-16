Remains Found Determined to be Those of Coachella Valley Missing Couple, According to Family

According to social media posts, remains found this summer have been identified as those of missing Coachella Valley couple, Audrey Moran and Jonathan Reynoso.

The posts were written by family members of both Moran and Reynoso.

NBC Palm Springs is working to independently confirm the information with the Riverside County District Attorney.

Jonathan and Audrey were reported missing in May 2017.

On June 30, 2020 the Riverside County District Attorney, along with Riverside County Sheriff’s, announced during a press conference that after hundreds of interviews, and more than 50 search warrants, investigators were led to remains of what appeared to be Moran and Reynoso. That same day Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said DNA results had not yet come back to verify the identity of the remains, which were discovered somewhere in the Coachella Valley.

Six people were identified this summer as suspects in the case.

On June 27th Manuel Rios, age 28 of Coachella, Abraham Fregoso, age 32 of Indio, and Jesus Ruiz Jr., age 41 of Stockton, were arrested for Murder.

On July 22nd Aaron Fernando Bernal, age 28, of Indio was arrested for Murder and Eric Rios, age 31, of Coachella was arrested for Accessory to a Murder.

Also on July 22nd, investigators added Murder charges to Adilene Ines Castaneda, age 27, of Coachella who had been in Riverside County custody since February 5th, 2020 for an unrelated narcotics investigation.

According to Riverside County jail records, all suspects are scheduled to be in court on December 11, 2020.

This story is breaking and will be updated. Stay with NBC Palm Springs for more information.