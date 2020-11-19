Dutch Bros coffee shop to open in La Quinta in December

A Dutch Bros coffee shop is expected to open in La Quinta in mid-December.

The La Quinta location is being built at 44-175 Jefferson St., on the southwest corner of Fred Waring Drive.

There is also a proposed Dutch Bro’s expected to come to Indio on Highway 111 near Las Palmas. Groundbreaking is planned for Feb. 1 with a tentative opening around June 15 for the Indio location, according to The Desert Sun.

There were no Dutch Bros locations in Southern California for quite awhile, but there have been a couple recently opened in Bakersfield and Apple Valley.