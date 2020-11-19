Dutch Bros coffee shop to open in La Quinta in December

Taylor Martinez

A Dutch Bros coffee shop is expected to open in La Quinta in mid-December.

The La Quinta location is being built at 44-175 Jefferson St., on the southwest corner of Fred Waring Drive.

There is also a proposed Dutch Bro’s expected to come to Indio on Highway 111 near Las Palmas. Groundbreaking is planned for Feb. 1 with a tentative opening around June 15 for the Indio location, according to The Desert Sun.

Proposed Dutch Bros Coffee Location in Indio Moves Forward

There were no Dutch Bros locations in Southern California for quite awhile, but there have been a couple recently opened in Bakersfield and Apple Valley.

