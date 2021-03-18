Yes on Measure B in Cathedral City Wins

The Riverside County Voter of Registrars office has finalized the Cathedral City election on short-term vacation rentals.

The Yes on Measure B supports keeping Ordinance 842 which will phase out some short-term vacation rentals by January 1, 2023. The No on Measure B supported removing new regulations on short-term vacation rentals in Cathedral City.

The results were finalized at 3:52 p.m. Thursday.

Yes on Measure B lead the vote with 5,006 votes, while 2,940 votes were cast for No on Measure B.

There are more than 26,230 registered voters in Cathedral City and of those 7,953 participated in the March 2, 2021 election.

This also adds more stipulations to existing short-term vacation rentals by requiring a minimum of four days and three nights, lowering occupancy to 10, and prohibiting the use of the rental’s outdoor amenities from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m.

The results do not apply to homes that associated with homeowners associations.

