Memorial service taking place Friday for Sergeant killed by pursuit suspect in Yucca Valley

Memorial services to honor the life of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Sergeant Dominic Vaca will take place Friday morning.

Sergeant Vaca was killed in the line of duty on May 31 in Yucca Valley after being shot by a pursuit suspect. He served 17 years with the department.

The service is taking place June 11 at 10:00 a.m. and is not open to the public, but will be livestreamed for those who wish to pay tribute to Sergeant Vaca.

The live stream can be viewed on the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no plates. The motorist failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Bilal Winston Shabazz of Lancaster, bailed off the bike and the foot pursuit continued by foot. This is when Sergeant Vaca was shot by Shabazz and airlifted to a local trauma center. Additional responding deputies continued to pursue Shabazz, who also continued to shoot at deputies. Shabazz was shot and killed those responding deputies and an investigation is taking place.

